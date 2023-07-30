Vigil held for 14-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed during basketball game in Detroit

A vigil was held Sunday for a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Detroit.

"My baby had a big heart," said Terronda Henderson, the victim's mother.

14-year-old Daivion Henderson was stabbed to death after a neighborhood basketball game. It happened on the night of July 25th — at the intersection of Thatcher and Burgess.

The victim's mother says it happened because a group of kids were upset they lost a pickup basketball game. It led to a fight; then someone pulled up a knife.

"He was smart, he was athletic, a big brother," she said.

The teen was the oldest of five children, played every sport, and especially loved basketball. She says that love of the game is what ultimately got him killed.

The 13-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

"I'm going to live for my baby; he going to live through me."

Through the hugs, the tears, and the incredible sadness, family and friends are trying to not only come to grips with this tragedy but also trying to figure out a way to move forward.

