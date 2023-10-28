Vigil held for 7-year-old allegedly abused, tortured by his mother

Loved ones of 7-year-old Deshawn Williams held a vigil for a young life tragically taken too soon.

Deshawn died this week -- after enduring horrific abuse while his mother and her boyfriend are now facing charges for the murder.

"God is gonna heal our heart," said a woman leading a prayer Friday night. "We don’t know how long it is going to take to heal but everybody knows Deshawn was a beautiful child."

"He loved Spiderman that was his favorite character. Running, playing, (he was) just a normal kid." said Andre Bolton, his grandfather.

The fact that Deshawn Williams is gone is hard to comprehend.

"I loved that boy so dearly, it’s messed up he’s gone," said Jonathan Johnson, his uncle."It’s hard for me to even talk about it man, to be honest."

The details of his death are disturbing - the 7-year-old was tortured and killed. Investigators say it happened at the hands of his own mother and her boyfriend.

Police were called to their home on Hurlbut on Detroit's east side Sunday morning.

"If we would have (known) we most definitely would have stepped in and tried our best to take care of the situation," said Delanso Tucker, Deshawn's father.

Related: Detroit Father crestfallen after son's death from alleged abuse

Friday night an emotional goodbye to Deshawn was held at Piper Park — one of the little boy’s favorite places to play.

"Father God we ask for these things today, give Deshawn the rest he deserves, releasing him from the pain and the torture of this world," said the woman leading the prayers.

As loved ones reflected on the horror of his death — they also remembered the joy he brought others — during his short life.

"My son he was a loving boy," Delanso said. "When he would walk in the room, his smile would brighten your day."