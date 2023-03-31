Violent crash caught on camera after racing drivers slam into Charger doing donuts in Pontiac intersection

Two drivers racing in Pontiac crashed into another driver who was doing donuts in a Pontiac intersection Thursday night.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 19-year-old Waterford Township man in a Ford Focus and an 18-year-old Jackson man in a Nissan 350Z were racing on East South Boulevard when they slammed into a driver in a Dodge Charger doing donuts at the intersection of Centerpoint Parkway around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say the 24-year-old St. Clair Shores man in the Charger, which was reported stolen out of Toledo, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan and a passenger are both listed as stable at a hospital, while the driver of the Focus was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Authorities believe the men who were in the Nissan and Focus were all wearing seatbelts.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor.