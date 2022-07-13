Flash flooding sweeps homes off foundations in rural Virginia; dozens reported missing

article

Swift water rescue crews are searching for dozens of people in the rural mountainous region of western Virginia after storms dumped more than half a foot of rain on Tuesday evening.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and local rescue crews are going door-to-door in the area around Pilgrims Knob in search for flooding victims.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said as many as 40 people were missing, but crews have not been able to make contact with all the residents in the impacted zone.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Water still covers part of a road in Buchanan County, Virginia, on July 13, 2022, after flash flooding in the area overnight. (Billy Bowling/Twitter)

Officials believe more than 100 homes were either damaged or destroyed by the flooding.

Crews had difficulty accessing the hardest hit areas because of mudslides and blocked roadways.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER TV

A witness told FOX Weather that homes were swept more than 300 feet off foundations and the area looked like a war zone.

Radar estimates as much as 8" inches of rain fell on Tuesday in western Virginia. (FOX Weather)

"Once I had gotten down into there, I could see the gravity of the whole situation. At least from where I parked, four homes were completely swept off of their foundations. It was quite devastating to walk around," storm chaser Billy Bowling told FOX Weather.

Due to the devastation, Virginia's governor declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to free up funds and resources for the hardest hit areas.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Thousands of customers were without power in the region, and officials urged residents to boil water for consumption uses.

An emergency shelter was opened at a local elementary school for flood victims to reunite with loved ones.

A hotline has been set up for residents to report missing family members. The phone number is 1-833-748-1424.

Radar estimated more than five inches of rain fell in the area around Jewell Ridge, quickly inundating several creeks.

"The topography of this area is very tall mountains. And they drop sharply into little valleys and hollows, in these communities that kind of live at the bottom of those hollows. They basically become a lake waiting to happen when we have big instances like this," Bowling said.

Rural areas near the Kentucky-West Virginia border have a history of seeing significant flooding when rain events train over the region for hours.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in the midst of a flood reduction project to lessen the threat to homes and businesses in the county.

So far, there have been no reported fatalities from the most recent event, but officials say search and rescue crews are a long way from completing their operation.

The weather system that triggered the flash flooding also caused widespread wind damage in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast .

Damaging wind gusts of more than 80 mph caused trees to topple onto houses and blocked roadways.

During the height of the storms, more than 300,000 customers were without power.

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXweather.com