Visits to resume at Michigan prisons after COVID-19 halts visitations

Visits will resume at Michigan state prisons on March 26 after being prohibited for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize how important in-person visitation is to our prison population. Connections with family and the community lead to greater offender success. With the continuation of vaccines and cases within the MDOC on a steady decline the department is prepared to provide in-person visits without jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of our inmates and staff," said Heidi Washington, the director of the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Prison facilities have increased protocols designed to protect prisoners, staff, and visitors.

Visitors will go through a screening process that includes a temperature check and an antigen rapid test. Personal masks worn into the facility must be stored in a locker, as visitors will be provided with a new mask.

The prisoner who is meeting a visitor will also be given an antigen rapid test.

No physical contact will be allowed and plexiglass will be between the inmate and guest.

Visits must be scheduled 48-72 hours in advance through this website.

