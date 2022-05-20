Volunteer's band-aid drive at Beaumont in Royal Oak providing '16,000 smiles'

Eve Collon is no stranger to a poke from a needle. When she was a freshman, she was diagnosed with a blood disorder, and that meant lots of blood tests.

"So I had a lot of blood draws and they would take different vials and I would also have infusions," she said. "So after that I would be left with a poke, and they would offer me a choice of band-aid so that was always something to look forward to."

It's not a big gesture. But it sparked a little color and joy in her life during a tough time for a teenager.

Now volunteering at Beaumont, Collon has turned her appreciation for cartoon characters and bright colors that adorn some band-aids into something bigger. What was just a "little patch" became "much more symbolic."

After learning those band-aids were only handed out if they're donated, she started a campaign to collect them. It's grown fast.

"I started this project last year and I was able to raise 11,000 and this year I’m a little over 16,000 and that number is still growing," she said.

On Thursday, Collon donated the band-aids to Beaumont Royal oak in hopes of bringing smiles to pediatric patients.

"When I look at this I’m providing 16,000 smiles to the clinic," she said.

If you'd like to donate as well, email evekate31755@gmail.com. for more information.