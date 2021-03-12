Volunteers needed for events providing mobile showers to Detroit’s homeless

Volunteers are needed to help with events that will give homeless people in Detroit the chance to take a shower.

The showers will be at 6309 Mack Ave. in Detroit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday of March.

More than 20 showers will be provided at each event, courtesy of the WAVE Project, a Metro Detroit nonprofit that helps homeless people have showers. Also, Team Wellness Center has partnered for the event and will be available to offer assistance to people with mental illnesses and substance abuse problems.

Food and hygiene kits will also be provided.

Volunteers will be given all necessary PPE.

To volunteer, click here.

To learn more about the events, click here or call 888-813-TEAM(8326).