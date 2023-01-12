Volunteers needed to act during Michigan State Police training exercises

article

Michigan State Police needs people to act during training scenarios.

Volunteers will be used to help train recruits. They will participate in fake traffic stops, arrests, civil disputes, retail fraud, larceny, and domestic violence scenarios.

The recruit training exercises will be held at the MSP’s Training Academy in Dimondale, on various dates from Feb. 17 through May 18, and at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek from May 31 through June 1.

To participate, you must be 18 or older, have a valid driver’s license, and complete all sections of the application. Applicants must have never been convicted of a felony or any crime involving violence, dishonesty, or false statements. Background checks will be conducted.

If selected, you must complete Civilian Actor Program training.

Apply here by Jan. 20.