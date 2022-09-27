Vote on $8.5 million expansion of ShotSpotter delayed again by Detroit City Council

Detroit City Council once again, passed the buck on ShotSpotter Tuesday, as council members approved funding for the city's existing technology but delayed a vote on an additional $8.5 million.

The gunshot detection technology lives on, after a vote from council to expand the program, that benefits detroit police with a price tag of $1.5 million.

"When we look at ShotSpotter the data is there," said DPD Chief James White.

White lobbied hard for the extension and a $7 million expansion of the technology installed back in 2020.

ShotSpotter is a detection device installed on a pole that pinpoints where gunshots are fired from, alerting officers immediately so they can get to the location faster, without citizens even having to dial 911 to report them.

There is one on the west and east side of the city.

"We need every tool that we can have at our disposal to save lives," White said during the council meeting.

The chief made a last-minute plea to keep the two installed up and running and free up pandemic relief funds to install more of them around the city.

The council made a 6 to 3 vote and approved the extension to keep the existing program with the expansion tabled for now. City Council President Mary Sheffield said she’d support it if the funding money can come from somewhere else in the budget.

"I do support ShotSpotter because we need to do something to stop all these violent crimes we have going on," a resident said at the meeting.

It was one of the few in favor during public comment, most fueled with opposition citing the high cost in a city with so many needs.

"Overfunding the Detroit Police Department and investing in surveillance to decrease crime is not the answer," said one resident.

"It's not worth the cost of investment," another said.

Residents are questioning ShotSpotters effectiveness in making arrests, and if the flagged money should be spent on other strategies to fight crime.

"Just give me something to make it make sense to me and I can see if I'm for it, but for now I'm against it," another said.

The council will meet again next week, next Tuesday – where that expansion will come up for a vote. Unless it’s postponed again.