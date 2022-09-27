ShotSpotter vote in Detroit Tuesday as stakeholders harden stances on controversial technology

It was a presentation by Detroit Police Chief James White that convinced a community activist from the city that ShotSpotter can help cut down on violence in the city.

"Anything that turns down violence just one tick in this city, we gotta take advantage of it," said Rev. Charles Williams, who works at the national action network in Historic King Solomon Baptist Church.

"What influenced me was if it makes one young man say ‘If I shoot this bullet, if I shoot this gun, there suddenly could be police swarming around here,’ you can't buy that. That's the peace of mind you go live out to the suburbs for," he said.

But Eric Williams, who works at the Detroit Justice Center thinks the $8.5 million price tag for expanding the gun shot detection technology would allocate money to the wrong solution while also starving proven methods of funding to make them more efficient.

"Every penny that we spend on technology that doesn't move the needle is a penny that isn't being spent to address the root causes of crime," he said.

A scheduled vote on the technology was moved from last week to today by the Detroit City Council. It's still unclear what the final vote will look like, but at least three council members are no-votes. That includes District 2 Member Angela Whitfield-Calloway.

The technology has already been deployed in her district and her office says it has only contributed to 21 arrests from more than 1,300 police runs between March 2021 and July 2022. "I cannot support spending $8 million on in my opinion, failed technology," said Calloway.

James White said that vantage point was the wrong perspective when considering the effectiveness of the technology.

"If you use arrests as your only measurement for success of ShotSpotter, you're missing the point," White said. "We have a 42% reduction in violent crimes in our two-most violent precincts. We're reporting 16.9% reduction in violent crimes citywide - one of the few major cities that's doing that."

He also explained how one incident over the weekend that happened after a ShotSpotter alert arrived led to a man's arrest, a victim's medical attention, and the apprehension of fentanyl. No 911 call ever came in for the incident.

There are two likely ‘yes’ votes and several others who are on the fence about the bill.

But before they vote, the council will need to consult with its law department to ensure it didn't violate an ordinance that requires any introduction of new technology come with a specification report that's required be made public.

The current legislation would not introduce ShotSpotter to the city, but rather expand it.