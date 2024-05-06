VP Kamala Harris visiting Detroit to announce new funding for auto suppliers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - During a visit to Detroit on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce new funding for auto suppliers.
According to the White House, this includes:
- $50 million from the Department of Energy’s Automotive Conversion Grant program to help small and medium-sized suppliers convert from manufacturing parts for internal combustion engine vehicles to manufacturing parts for the EV supply chain.
- $50 million from the Department of Energy’s Industrial Assessments Center Implementation Grants Program to help auto suppliers increase their productivity.
She is also expected to announce a new program that will match government-backed loans with millions of dollars of private equity capital.
Harris has been traveling around the country promoting Biden-Harris policies during the Economic Opportunity Tour. This will be the second stop in Michigan this year.