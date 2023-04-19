Wanted suspect hits Macomb County sheriff vehicle, rolls pickup while fleeing deputies

article

When authorities tried to stop a man with a warrant Wednesday in Macomb County, he took off before crashing and rolling his pickup truck.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies and United States Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team were waiting for the 35-year-old Clinton Township man at a storage unit on 26 Mile in Chesterfield. They planned to arrest him as he left the facility because he was wanted for unlawful imprisonment, larceny, and domestic violence.

However, when he left around 9:30 a.m. and authorities converged on him, they say he fled east on 26 Mile. Authorities say the man went around a marked patrol vehicle and drove into oncoming traffic as he fled.

He tried to go around a Macomb County K-9 vehicle but hit it, causing his Ford F-150 to roll through a ditch not far from the storage facility.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in custody at a hospital.

The K-9 handler suffered minor injuries, while the K-9 was not hurt.