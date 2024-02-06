Warmer on Wednesday as temps creep up by week's end

A quiet pattern persists for the next couple of days. We are still on the MILD side of average through the weekend as well.

Friday brings the next best chance for some rain showers, along with a breeze. A cooler pattern comes our way for next week.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, a few clouds later. It will be cool and dry with a low of 28.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and dry again with a high of 45.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and milder with a high of 52.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with a few rain showers and a high of 57.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with a high of 47.

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with a high of 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries and a high near 40.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



