Warning issued after Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles cause severe illnesses

Numerous people have reported falling ill after eating Diamond Shruumz mushroom edibles, products that can be bought anywhere in the country through the company's website.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) warned residents to avoid these products, piggybacking off a previous alert from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA, the products are causing severe symptoms, such as seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting.

Diamond Shruumz sells chocolate bars, cones, and gummies that, according to the company, lack psychedelic substances.

"People in multiple states have become ill after eating these products, reporting a variety of severe symptoms," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "As these products look similar to candy, we urge parents and caregivers to consider discussing this information with their teens even though they are intended for individuals 18 and older. We are advising that everyone avoid these products."

Earlier this month, the FDA warned against eating the company's chocolate bars after eight people became sick and needed to be hospitalized. That warning later expanded to include all of Diamond Shruumz's products.

As of Monday, 26 illnesses linked to the products have been reported, with 25 of those people seeking medical care and 16 needing to be hospitalized. These cases have been reported in Alabama, Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The FDA is working with Diamond Shruumz to issue a voluntary recall.

If you become sick from these products, seek medical care and contact the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222 for more information.