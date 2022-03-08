Car theft attempt outside Warren City Hall leads to 2 arrests

article

A brazen car theft attempt outside Warren City Hall has led to a pair of arrests Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that officers stopped the car theft and that one suspect ran into City Hall to flee, leading to a temporary lockdown which has been lifted.

Two suspects are in custody, and a third is still at large but has been identified by investigators.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon Warren City Hall had been on lockdown according to Mayor Jim Fouts.

