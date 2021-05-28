Warren couple discovered in house fire with gunshot wounds

Firefighters responding to a Warren house fire discovered two bodies inside a home Friday morning.

The discovery was made around 5 a.m. An investigation into the scene was escalated after the bodies were found with gunshot wounds.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the two people were a couple in their 30s and had been dating.

The home, located in the 31000 block of Fairfield, which is near 13 Mile and Schoenherr Road.

Police haven't released the identity of the couple, only confirming they were a man and a woman.

The observation of gunshot wounds has prompted police to consider multiple scenarios, including Dwyer said a possible murder-suicide.

The bodies were found in the kitchen.

The home, located in the 31000 block of Fairfield, which is near 13 Mile and Schoenherr Road.

The home where the couple was found had fire damage to the front side including a burned-out window

Advertisement

Police haven't released any other information.