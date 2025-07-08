Domestic violence suspect dead after shootout with Warren police in Detroit

The Brief A domestic violence suspect and Warren police were involved in a shootout early Tuesday in Detroit. Police said the suspect tried to strangle his girlfriend before fleeing to Detroit, where officers found and chased him. The man was found with a gunshot wound to the head after the exchange.



A man who police say strangled his girlfriend and tried to light a Warren home on fire is dead after a shootout with officers early Tuesday.

It ended in Detroit after the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers.

The backstory:

Police said officers were called to the 13000 block of Prospect in Warren after the victim called 911 to report the attack. Before officers arrived, the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Officers determined that the man may have been inside his vehicle in the area of McNichols and Van Dyke in Detroit. According to police, officers did locate the car in that area and tried to stop the suspect, but he fled.

A chase continued with the suspect shooting at officers from his vehicle. Eventually, the suspect stopped in the area of Castle Avenue and Kenney Street and fled on foot. Police said he continued to shoot at officers, who returned fire.

Shortly after running away, police said they located the suspect with a gunshot wound to the head. It is unclear if that injury was from officers.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.