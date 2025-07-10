Warren police chase video to be released after suspect killed by officers in Detroit

The Brief Warren police will release video of a deadly officer-involved shooting. A man, identified by family as Rakim Wright, was shot and killed by officers after police say he shot at officers while fleeing after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Family members refute this, but police say evidence will show otherwise.



Video of a police chase that started with a domestic violence call in Warren and ended with a deadly police shooting in Detroit is expected to be released Thursday morning.

The backstory:

Police said officers were called to the 13000 block of Prospect in Warren early Tuesday after a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend had strangled her and tried to light the home on fire. Before officers arrived, the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Officers determined that the man, who family members identified as Rakim Wright, may have been inside his vehicle in the area of McNichols and Van Dyke in Detroit. According to police, officers did locate the car in that area and tried to stop the suspect, but he fled.

A chase continued with the suspect shooting at officers from his vehicle, according to police. Eventually, the suspect stopped in the area of Castle Avenue and Kenney Street and fled on foot. Police said he continued to shoot at officers, who returned fire.

Shortly after running away, police said they located the suspect with a gunshot wound to the head.

The other side:

Wright's family contest what police say happened.

His brother, Dwight Savage, does not believe he was shooting at the officers.

"If they had two or three cars chasing him, they could’ve tackled him and cuffed him," he said. "They shot him. They cannot tell you he had a gun, they cannot tell you that he was shooting at them."

Savage said he believes police murdered his brother.

"They shot him, they murdered him. Not shot him, they murdered him," he said.

Police react:

In a media release announcing the press conference, police called the claims made by Wright's family and others "blatantly incorrect narratives."

"Some in the community and media have engaged in a dangerous behavior – a rush to judgement – deciding what is factual and conclusionary before any vetted facts are known. While social media and neighborhood commentary moves at lighting speed, investigations of this nature take much more time," police wrote.

Police said they believe evidence they will release will contradict the accusations.

"Our facts, supported by compelling video and other evidence, will unquestionably demonstrate that the deceased's death was a direct result of his own actions involving a firearm as officers approached him," according to police.