Warren drag racer admits to having 9mm in car while driving 120 MPH

The Michigan State Police said a Warren man who was caught doing 120 MPH in a 40 MPH zone admitted to having a 9 mm in his car when he was stopped this week.

According to MSP, a 27-year-old man from Warren was arrested in Ferndale on New Year's Day when he was caught driving three times the legal speed limit.

An MSP trooper stopped the car for drag racing while speeding 120 MPH in a 40. The driver told the officer he had a 9 mm pistol in the glove box and did not have a Conceal Pistols License (CPL).

The driver was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and drag racing. Charges will be decided up on by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.