Warren food pantry storage container firebombed, police investigating

A food pantry in Warren needs your help after a massive amount of their food supply was destroyed in a fire.

An unknown person broke into the Harvest Time Christian Fellowship storage container on Saturday and firebombed it.

The container stored canned goods and other food items. The food pantry serves 1,500 families every month.

"It doesn't make send why someone would hurt someone who does something good for the community," said Pastor Curtiss Ostosh

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Warren police at 586-574-4700.

