Detroit police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

article

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city's east side.

The crash happened on Friday, August 5, in the area of Algonquin and Kercheval.

MORE: Teen arrested after fatally stabbing 55-year-old Hamtramck man on Belle Isle

Police have not released many details surrounding the crash but say a woman in her 20s was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2226 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.



