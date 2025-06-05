Warren man charged with murder cut victim's throat, prosecutor says

The Brief A 22-year-old is charged with murder in Warren after the victim had their throat slashed. The man was found standing in his driveway when police arrived. The suspect is said to be Travis Holburg and police say he knew his victim.



A man is behind bars in connection to a dead body found in a home in Warren, the 22-year-old went before a judge this week to learn his fate.



"Unfortunately, these situations shouldn’t occur at all. Why this happens is, well, violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

The backstory:

The murder scene took place in a quiet Warren neighborhood last Saturday.

"You know this is isolated," he said. "You don’t see people cutting each other's throats out there. When something happens like this we gotta rewind and recoil and say what’s caused this."

Lucido said police and first responders were called to a home on Leonard Avenue, near Schoenner.

When officers arrived, they saw 22-year-old suspect Travis James Holburg standing in the driveway.

When authorities went inside the home, they found a deceased man in his 30s with injuries on his body and a large cut across his neck.

"The fact that a bunch of weapons were found as a result - the knives, and he made some admissions," Lucido said. "All of this stuff here goes to what caused it? Was it a fight - like you know, we had one over a taco for Christ's sakes in a refrigerator."

Lucido confirms that the suspect and victim knew each others. He says investigators are looking into what happened, including who called 911.

"There’s a lot of facts that will come out as a result," he said. "You know, every time you see a weapon involved, everybody says it’s a mental health issue when somebody gets killed.

"It’s interesting is it really a mental health issue or is it felons that are playing with weapons?"

On Tuesday Holdburg was arraigned, charged with second-degree murder.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17.