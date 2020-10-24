Warren man dead after barricading himself in home and approaching officers with handgun

One man is dead, after being barricaded in his Warren home for more than 10 hours.

Police say on Friday around 9 p.m., they received a 911 call for shots being fired at the Lancaster Woods Condos. When officers arrived to the complex, they found a man, with a history of mental illness, throwing things out of his condo that he was barricaded in.

Negotiators with the Warren Police Department and the man’s family spent the night trying to convince him to come out.

Then, around 7:30 Saturday morning, the man jumped from his back window with a 9 millimeter in his hand and confronted the officers. At that point, officers returned fire and fatally struck him.

Warren Police Commissioner, William Dwyer, has confirmed that the officers involved are now on administrative paid leave as the investigation continues.

As of right now, the man’s name or age has not been released.

