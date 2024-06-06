Warren man found guilty of fracturing 5-week-old daughter's skull, ribs

article

A jury found a Warren man guilty this week of abusing his newborn daughter so badly that she suffered numerous fractures and brain injuries.

Matthew Siladke, 26, was convicted of first-degree child abuse Wednesday after a six-week trial.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, in July 2021 Siladke injured his 5-week-old daughter, causing a biparietal skull fracture, over 20 rib fractures, a displaced femur fracture, neck injuries, and brain injuries.

"We stand firm against the abuse of children, ensuring that those who inflict harm upon the innocent face the consequences of their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Siladke faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on July 23.