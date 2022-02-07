Warren man found in possession of loaded handgun during Royal Oak Township traffic stop

article

A Warren man was arrested after a traffic stop that police initiated following improper driving practices.

However, the man was later found to be in possession of a loaded hand gun and showed signs of impaired driving.

The traffic stop happened around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4 when police pulled over a Pontiac Sedan in Royal Oak Township.

Troopers made the stop on Eight Mile Road near Wyoming Avenue after seeing the vehicle perform an improper use of lanes, using the wrong kind of window tint, and disregarding a steady yellow signal.

Upon investigation, police believed the driver was exhibiting signs of impairment.

Further investigation revealed the driver possessed a loaded 9 mm pistol. The man, identified as 45 years old, did not have a concealed pistol license.

MORE: $1M bond ordered for purse snatcher who shot BB gun at victim

He was processed and lodged in jail.

Advertisement

Police plan to submit a report to the prosecutor's office soon.