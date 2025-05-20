Warren man pleads no contest to killing roommate, covering up crime

article

The Brief A man pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the murder of his roommate in June 2023. Authorities said Donald Renfroe killed thr victim and then, with the help of another man, moved his body. James Wilkins' body was found in northern Michigan after an accomplice led police to its location.



A Warren man charged with killing his roommate and dumping his body up north nearly two years ago entered a plea Monday.

Donald Dawan Renfroe, 26, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and felony firearm stemming from the murder of James Wilkins.

The backstory:

Wilkins, 27, was reported missing in June 2023.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, investigators searched the apartment Wilkins shared with Renfroe, and determined a shooting had taken place. Authorities said Renfroe killed Wilkins and then, with the help of an accomplice, Darius Glenn, moved the body.

Wilkins' body was found in Oscoda Township months later, after Glenn led them to it. Lucido's office said Glenn, who was also charged for his alleged role in the crime, testified against Renfroe as part of a plea bargain.

"Mr. Wilkin’s life was cut short in the very dwelling that should have been his safe place. My office stands as the voice of the victim to bring justice to this horrible act that stole this victim's life and destroyed a family," Lucido said.

What's next:

Renfroe will be sentenced on July 7.