Warren man with history of blowing up home found with explosives, weapons again

After previously being charged for causing an explosion that resulted in the loss of his hand in 2022, a Warren man is facing another round of felony charges for possessing explosives and weapons again.

During a probation check in July, 39-year-old Michael Liburdi was found with explosives in the garage and six firearms stashed throughout his mother's house in Harper Woods, where he was staying, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

A DNA swab analysis showed a high probability that Liburdi's hand was on at least one of the weapons.

An investigation into the 2022 blast widened into a criminal probe after police uncovered an arsenal of guns, 4,000 rounds of ammo, and evidence of the construction of bombs inside Liburdi's previous home in Warren. He was convicted and sentenced to five counts of being a felon in possession.

Liburdi also lost a hand and suffered second and third-degree burns on the majority of his body last after year's explosion – he was allegedly trying to make marijuana oil via butane extraction. It put him in a coma for weeks.

"(He) came out with one finger full of blood - came out talking about 'where is my dog'" a neighbor said at the time.

Nearby residents say the dog made it out.

Prior to the explosion, he was under surveillance by federal authorities due to suspicions of involvement in domestic terrorism. The Warren Police Department had also been monitoring him closely.

Now, he is being accused of violating his ongoing probation, according to documents from the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

While Liburdi's previous sentencing might be deemed a light one, Attorney Todd Perkins said, "this guy lost a hand and a forearm. He’s condemned in some way, shape, or form for the rest of his life. That’s a life sentence."

Perkins, although not involved in the case, provided his perspective and opinions on the matter.

"That criminal history will follow you into the federal system," Perkins said. "It will exasperate and increase the exposure to incarceration."

A judge