Warren marijuana company recalling vapes for unauthorized oil

The Brief Sky Cannabis LLC is recalling several vape flavors because of the presence of Medium Chain Triglyceride Chain oil. Michigan's marijuana regulator released the health advisory on Tuesday. The recall refers to products sold after Nov. 1 2024.



The marijuana dispensary Sky Cannabis LLC out of Warren is recalling several vape products due to the presence of oil that is not allowed in cannabis products.

Medium Chain Triglyceride Chain oil was detected in various flavors sold by Sky Cannabis. Customers that purchased any of the products with the unauthorized ingredient can either return it to the location they bought it from, or just throw it out.

The recall refers to any flavors purchased after Nov. 1, 2024.

The products part of the recall include:

Motor City Cannacarts - Georgia Pie

Motor City Cannacarts – Confetti Cake

RIPZ – Peach Cobbler

RIPZ – Wedding Cake

RIPZ – Ice Cream Man

RIPZ – Tropic Thunder

What is MCT oil?

Medium Chain Triglyceride Chain oils are fat molecules that come from coconut and palm kernel oils. They are often used as a supplement for fat for those who cannot tolerate other types of fats.

A literary review of the oil in the National Library of Medicine journal found it to be a good energy source because it can be quickly metabolized by the body.

While some research on the impacts of MCT oil on cannabis products has been done, the National Institute of Health has recommended more studies of its effects.