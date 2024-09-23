Warren Mott High School closed Monday after threat following false shooting reports at homecoming dance

article

Warren Mott High School will be closed Monday following an incident and subsequent threat during the homecoming dance over the weekend.

Police said numerous students called 911 to report a shooting after hearing balloons popping at the dance on Saturday night. This led to police evacuating the school as they searched the building. According to the school district, though there were reports of a shooting and injuries, there was no evidence that happened.

The school district said an online petition was made to request that school be canceled Monday due to the homecoming crisis response. After someone made a threat to the school in response to the petition, the district decided to close.

There will also be no practices, games, or evening events on Monday.