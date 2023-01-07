Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit

A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit.

Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter.

Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Farmington Hills business during a breaking and entering.

As police began pursuing the car, one of their squad cars was involved in a crash with an innocent civilian at the intersection of Outer Drive & Sherwood.

Police say both the officer and civilian suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen BMW crashed into a cement barrier down the road and was arrested.