Warren officer, civilian injured after crashing during police pursuit in Detroit
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Detroit.
Officials said on Saturday, a Warren police officer observed a BMW in the area of 8 Mile & Dexter.
Officers ran the plate and determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Farmington Hills business during a breaking and entering.
As police began pursuing the car, one of their squad cars was involved in a crash with an innocent civilian at the intersection of Outer Drive & Sherwood.
Police say both the officer and civilian suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the stolen BMW crashed into a cement barrier down the road and was arrested.