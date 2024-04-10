Warren police bust leads to arrests for crack, fentanyl, meth and assault rifles

article

A Detroit man and two people from Clinton Township were arrested in a large narcotics bust by Warren police, the department announced Wednesday.

An investigation by WPD's narcotics unit led to the arrest of Brian Allen Mathews of Detroit, and both Thomas Phillip King and Lisa Doss Lawrence of Clnton Township on drugs and weapons charges.

Police recovered two assault rifles, 151 grams of crack cocaine, 120 grams of methamphetamine, and 200 grams of fentanyl from a traffic stop April 4. A later search of the Clinton Township residence revealed bulk quantities of ammunition along with narcotics packing materials consistent with recent narcotic transactions.

Warren police say the investigation began in March, with the narcotics seller identified as King. Investigators learned that he is a convicted felon who is currently on federal probation for various drug trafficking and weapons offenses.

On April 4, officers observed the suspect and another male inside a vehicle loitering near area hotels. Patrol officers attempted to stop the male with a vehicle pursuit then ensuing. During the pursuit, the suspects discarded narcotics from their vehicle which were recovered.

Officers stopped the pursuit after confirming the identities of both people in the vehicle. They then recovered 100 grams of cocaine and 9 grams of fentanyl which had been discarded by the suspects during the pursuit.

Officers performed surveillance on an address in Clinton Township believed to be associated with the suspect and the vehicle which had just fled from officers.

During this surveillance, officers spotted Lawrence leave the residence with two large duffle bags and assault rifles. Police say the female suspect got into the vehicle and left. Officers contacted members of the Clinton Township Police Department for assistance. Warren Patrol Officers attempted a stop on this second vehicle driven by the female suspect with a short pursuit ensuing.

Lawrence stopped her vehicle near Eight Mile and Groesbeck wherein she was taken into custody. The search of the vehicle revealed two assault rifles, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

King, 34, was charged with:

delivery/manufacture cocaine/heroin, 450 – 999 grams (30-year felony)

conspiracy to commit controlled substance delivery, 450 – 999 grams (30-year felony)

delivery/manufacture cocaine/heroin, 50 – 449 grams (20-year felony)

conspiracy to commit controlled substance delivery, 50 – 449 grams (20-year felony)

delivery/manufacture methamphetamine (20-year felony)

fleeing and eluding fourth degree (2-year felony)

King was arraigned at the 37th District Court and pleaded not guilty. The bond was set at $1 million cash/surety due to King’s criminal history and status on federal probation.

Lawrence, 56, was charged with:

fleeing and eluding fourth degree (2-year felony)

delivery/manufacture cocaine/heroin, 450 - 999 grams (30-year felony)

delivery/manufacture cocaine/heroin, 50 – 449 grams, (20-year felony)

conspiracy to commit controlled substance delivery, 450 -999 grams (30-year felony)

Two counts of felony firearm (2-year mandatory felony)

Lawrence was arraigned at the 37th District Court and pleaded not guilty. Her bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety.

Mathews, 33, was charged with delivery/manufacture cocaine/heroin, 50 – 449 grams (a 20-year felony) and delivery/manufacture methamphetamine (a 20-year felony).

Mathews was also arraigned and a not guilty plea was entered. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety.

