Warren police chase ends with fatal crash; commissioner says officers followed procedure

A police chase that turned fatal last week is leading to calls for tougher penalties for people who run from the cops.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said his officers were following procedure when they pursued a driver who fled a traffic stop Dec. 26.

Officers pulled over the 24-year-old in the area of Van Dyke and Stephens for an expired license plate. He fled when officers asked to see his license.

Dwyer says the chase reached speeds of 50-60 mph as the driver cut through grass and a parking lot. He eventually ran a red light at 10 Mile and Ryan and crashed into a box truck. He was killed in the crash.

"We all feel bad that someone lost their life, but the officers are out there doing their jobs, and if he would have stopped, he would be with us today," Dwyer said. "The subject is dead due to the choice he made to flee from the officers."

Dwyer is calling for law changes that would create mandatory punishments for people who run from police.

"The legislature should change the law to enforce a mandatory two-year sentence for those that flee the police," he said.

After the chase, police learned the man had a warrant for his arrest. They also found a loaded stolen gun in the car.