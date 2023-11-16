Warren police chase ends with suspect shot on I-94

A routine traffic stop in Warren turned into a police chase that ended with several cars being struck and the suspect being shot.

Warren Police said the regular traffic stop escalated when the suspect attempted to flee. This incident marks the fourth police pursuit in Warren within the past 24 hours.

"The suspect vehicle rammed several of our scout cars and then led us on a pursuit from Van Dyke to (I-75) and then (I-75) to (I-94) where this incident occurred down here," said Captain Charles Rushton with the Warren Police Department. "The suspect began weaving in and out of traffic. …He attempted to get around that vehicle, got stuck on the median, and then began ramming the innocent motorists’ car."

According to Commissioner Bill Dwyer, a shot fired by an officer on the freeway wounded the suspect. The suspect was apprehended and taken to an area hospital after being shot in the upper arm; he is listed in serious condition.

One Warren police officer sustained a head injury during the incident. He has trouble hearing but is expected to recover.

On Thursday afternoon, the westbound side of I-94 at Woodward Avenue in Detroit was closed as police conducted an investigation. It is still unknown why the traffic stop was initially taking place.