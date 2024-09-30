Warren police crash • Lions gear up for Monday Night Football • Hurricane Helene death toll at nearly 100

A crash Monday involving Warren police left two officers in critical condition and two other people dead.

Police said two officers were in a patrol vehicle traveling south on Schoenherr just north of Eight Mile around 5 a.m. when it collided with a Dodge Durango.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said one of the officers was trapped in their patrol vehicle and had to be extricated.

Police said two officers who were in the patrol vehicle are in critical condition, while two people who were in the Durango were killed. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital, where they died.

"It's a hard morning," Gajewski said.

Circumstances of the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

Lions gear up for Monday Night Football

In less than 12 hours, the Detroit Lions will take the field for a Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are undefeated, while the Lions are 2-1 after a loss to Tampa Bay. The Lions have not fared very well against the Seahawks previously; the team has lost nine of the 10 most recent games against Seattle. However, Detroit is favored to win tonight by four points.

The Lions will debut their black jerseys at Ford Field for the occasion.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

Southfield schools closed after threat

All schools in the Southfield Public Schools (SPS) district are closed Monday after a threat made over the weekend.

According to the district, police contacted SPS on Sunday evening about a potential gun violence threat made towards the district's high school campuses. Police were unable to determine if the threat was credible, so the district chose to cancel classes at all school campuses.

This threat comes less than two weeks after a 15-year-old student was arrested for having a loaded gun at Southfield Arts & Technology High School.

The district is awaiting information from police before it decides how to proceed after Monday. Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact district Chief of Staff James Jackson at 248-746-8500 or report it to OK2Say.

2 dead in wrong-way driver crash

A wrong-way driver and the person they hit both died after a crash Sunday afternoon on M-10 near Lahser.

Police said a 74-year-old man was going south in the northbound lanes of the freeway just after 5 p.m. when he hit another 74-year-old man head-on. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police said drivers started calling 911 about the wrong-way driver near Evergreen.

"The car – I saw it coming towards us," witness Dakota Turner said. "It just hit the car right in front of me and then the car just exploded. There was smoke everywhere."

Hurricane Helene death toll rises to nearly 100

Hurricane Helene left a trail of widespread damage across the U.S. Southeast, killing nearly 100 people and hundreds of others still unaccounted for. Meanwhile, homes and properties were destroyed and millions were left without power.

At least 91 people across several states were killed – including 30 people in Buncombe County, North Carolina, which includes the mountain city of Asheville.

North Carolina officials on Monday pledged to get more water and other supplies to flood-stricken areas. Gov. Roy Cooper predicted the death toll would also rise as rescuers and other emergency workers reached areas isolated by collapsed roads, failing infrastructure and widespread flooding.

Helene on Thursday slammed into Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds.

A weakened Helene quickly moved through Georgia, then soaked the Carolinas and Tennessee with torrential rains that flooded creeks and rivers and strained dams.

There have been hundreds of water rescues as a result, including in rural Unicoi County in East Tennessee – where dozens of patients and staff were rescued by helicopter from a hospital rooftop on Friday.

The storm unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, according to the Associated Press. One community, Spruce Pine, was doused with over 2 feet of rain from Tuesday through Saturday.

Daily Forecast

Today will be dry, but rain chances return tomorrow.

What else we're watching

A petition has been filed to unionize Corewell Health nurses in Metro Detroit. The nurses are seeking to join Teamsters. Gas price averages in Metro Detroit are up 10 cents from this time a week ago. A gallon of unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.47. Lanes of Ford Road will close between Beech Daly and Telegraph from now until late November for work, including upgrading the traffic signal and pedestrian signals, along with replacing the sidewalk ramps. The Tigers are heading to Houston for a three-game set with a simple goal: win two games. If the Tigers can continue their winning ways, they'll play in the American League Divisional Series against Cleveland. The series kicks off Tuesday. A family is concerned for the safety of a missing Plymouth Township man more than two weeks after he disappeared and several days after his vehicle was found abandoned in Detroit. Dylan Karides,30, was last seen in Novi on Sept. 13.

Port strike looming: What to know and expect

A strike involving port workers along the East Coast is looming this week as the time ticks by for a labor deal to be reached.

If a deal isn’t reached by the end of the day Monday, thousands of dockworkers could begin striking Tuesday, Oct. 1, potentially putting a massive economic strain on retailers before the peak holiday shopping season.

Unionized dockworkers in the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA), which represents 45,000 members at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, may go on strike beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 if an agreement isn't reached by the end of Monday.

If a deal isn’t reached, 36 ports stretching from Maine to Texas are at risk of shutting down.

Much of the labor dispute involves the addition of new technologies to U.S. ports that the workers say could ultimately cause job losses.The union is demanding a total ban on the automation of cranes, gates and moving containers in the loading and unloading of freight, along with significantly higher wages.

West Coast dockworkers belong to a different union and aren't involved in the strike.