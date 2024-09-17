Southfield police to release body cam footage, discuss arrest of armed teen at local high school

Southfield Police deliver remarks and present body cam footage from an arrest at a local high school where a 15-year-old was taken into custody after being found with an armed handgun on Monday.

Chief Elvin Barren will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. from the Southfield Police Department to discuss the incident at the Arts & Technology High School Tuesday. FOX 2 will stream the conference in the player above.

According to police, a school resource officer arrested a male teenager who was carrying a concealed handgun at school on Sept. 16. A tip was received by school security about the student who was in possession of the handgun.

The officer confronted the student in a bathroom, where a brief struggle ensued before the handgun was retrieved.

The teenager is a resident of Detroit and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, and possession of a weapon in a weapons free zone.