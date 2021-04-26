Warren police investigating after 8-month-old found dead in mother's bed

Warren police are investigating the death of a toddler Monday morning.

According to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, an 8-month-old child was found deceased in a bed with his mother.

The child had been taken to a local hospital, but the outcome had not changed.

Police were in the 7200 block of Toepfer, a block west of Van Dyke Avenue.

The child was taken to St. John-Macomb Hospital.

Dwyer said the child had been found dead early this morning but did not elaborate on any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for more details.