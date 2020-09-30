Warren police investigating shooting after man found dead in driveway with five gunshot wounds

A 32-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home in Warren late Tuesday night.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer confirmed the shooting happened around 9 p.m. when a man had just returned from picking up his son from football.

It took place at 21428 La Salle.

After the man had come home, he reportedly heard a knock on his door.

A man standing outside lured him outside, saying he had seen someone sprint across his yard. When the victim went out to see, he was shot.

Police found the man shot five times in the driveway.

Dwyer said the shooting was not random.

Police are now investigating the scene and reviewing surveillance video from surrounding homes.

The suspect was described as a Black man.