Warren police officer crash: Alleged suspect has lengthy criminal history, says police

A man is sitting behind bars and facing charges after a Warren Police chase that injured an officer and an innocent bystander.

The backstory:

On Thursday, 33-year-old suspect, Michael Brooks of Eastpointe, was arrested after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and running a red light at Eight Mile and Mound, striking two vehicles, one driven by Michael Lamar.

The police officer giving chase was involved in a secondary uninvolved crash just north of Eight Mile. He was extricated from the vehicle by Warren Fire which transported him to a nearby hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

The 33-year-old suspect who was arrested at the scene, had his 12-year-old daughter inside the Cadillac sedan he was driving at the time of the chase. She was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Ironically, the car Brooks was driving had a plate that said "Best Dad."

Drivers of the two vehicles hit by the suspect at the intersection were not injured.

Dig deeper:

Cops say Brook has a lengthy criminal history and was charged with

Fleeing and eluding 2nd degree,

3rd degree child abuse,

Driving with a suspended license causing serious injury

License plate forgery.

Meanwhile, police say Brooks has previous felony convictions for possession of synthetic narcotics, fleeing and eluding, weapons possession, and possession of methamphetamine or ecstasy.

Scott Riney says he used to live near Brooks and had his own run-ins over the years.

"We ride the little Mini Motos and I’ve had to deal with him on rides and stuff like that and he’s always runs at the mouth and stuff," he said.

Timeline:

The pursuit began at 11:52 a.m. when the Warren police officer in a marked cruiser attempted to pull over the silver Cadillac sedan near I-696 and Dequindre for an improper/invalid license plate violation,

Police say the driver fled southbound on Mound Road approaching Eight Mile where he ran the red traffic signal colliding with two other vehicles. The pursuing officer then crashed separately just north of the scene.

Members of the Warren Police Department, Center Line, Hazel Park, and Michigan State Police Departments escorted the ambulance to an area hospital.

Warren police say the officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. He has been with the Warren Police Department for three and a half years.

FOX 2 spoke to a business owner who says crashes often happen at this intersection, but nothing like the one they witnessed on Thursday.

Only a few feet from the entrance of Nicky D’s are three battered cars.

"We’re open but they shut us down because they’ve got all our entrances closed," said Pete Gojchaj. "We’re getting call-in orders, but no one is able to pick them up."

FOX 2: "Did you hear or see anything outside?"

"No," said Gojchaj. "The waitress said, ‘Oh my God!' We looked and it was a big old accident up and down the street."