Warren police, prosecutor give update after pursuit of speeding Dodge Charger ends in fatal crash

By Jack Nissen
Published  July 2, 2024 11:12am EDT
Warren
FOX 2 Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Following a fatal crash in Warren that stemmed from a police pursuit last Saturday, both law enforcement and the county prosecutor will hold a press conference Tuesday at noon.

Warren police are expected to provide an update while the Macomb County prosecutor will discuss charges his office will be leveling against the driver of a Dodge Charger that struck an SUV on the border of Madison Heights, Hazel Park, and Warren. FOX 2 will stream it live in the player above. Content shown during the press conference may be disturbing and viewer discretion is advised.

The crash killed a 42-year-old mother, who was a passenger in the Jeep that was struck early Saturday morning.

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, including the suspect. 

According to police, a total of three Dodge Chargers were drag racing in Warren around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when patrol officers observed the dangerous driving. When they attempted to pull them over, the cars sped away. 

A pursuit lasted around three minutes before ending in a violent crash near 10 Mile and Dequindre.

