Warren police to release body cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting

The Brief Warren police will release body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting. Kenny Beno was armed with a knife when confronted by officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Beno was shot after a Taser did not take effect.



Warren police are expected to release body camera footage Thursday while providing an update on an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead earlier this week.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Watch live above.

The backstory:

Police said Kenny Beno, 41, was armed with a knife when he was shot and killed by officers responding to a domestic violence call Monday night.

Officers were called to the 27000 block of Railroad Street around 10:15 p.m. after a woman, later identified as Lana Price, called 911 because Beno was threatening her while armed with a knife. He left the home before police arrived.

Related article

"He just decided that he wanted to be a big bully and overpower me and block me into my house," Price said.

According to police, they spotted Beno running with the weapon. After he refused to drop the knife, he was Tased. When the Taser didn't work, Beno was shot.

Beno was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Price told FOX 2 that she had dated Beno on and off for the past three years. She let him move in with her after he was released from jail late last year following a domestic violence conviction.

"I was the victim in that case. I don’t understand. I just thought that I would be a lovely, helping lady," she said.

Price defended the actions of police.

"They had to do that to keep them safe," Price said, adding that she believed Beno would have hurt officers had they not shot him.