Over 440 arrested in Warren's 'biggest crime sweep' in history, chief says

Warren Police announced more than 400 arrests in a massive crime blitz on Wednesday that the department said exceeded all expectations.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer opened the press conference by discussing the arrest of a police officer who was fired after hitting an inmate last week. He said the past few weeks have been exceptionally challenging for the department. That officer, identified as Matthew Rodriguez, 48, hit a carjacking suspect, knocking him to the ground, while he was being arrested on June 12. He was placed on leave after 14 years in the department and subsequently fired.

"The last couple of weeks have been very difficult for the men and women in blue here in Warren. And a tough time for them professionally and personally as a result of what happened," Dwyer said.

Dwyer then turned his attention to the massive numbers of arrests, which were part of Operation PACT (Preventing Acts of Community Tragedy), which he said was at his directive in May.

Starting on May 29, Dwyer said officers began implementation the operation, which went on for four weeks and netted hundreds of arrests and charges.

"This is the biggest sweep in the history of the Warren Police Department," Dwyer said.

Throughout the four-week operation, no injuries or complaints were filed against officers as they swept all areas of the city to "focus on safety, security, and overall well-being". Dwyer said it was necessary for the city's residents to know that they are safe in the city.

"I felt it important that the department take proactive and say proactive enforcement action at the start of summer so that the community understands that the Warren Police Department will not tolerate violent crime, gun crimes or property crimes," Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the department and the city has zero tolerance for crimes in the city.

"You come to Warren to commit a felony, commit a misdemeanor, you're going to pay a price, guaranteed," Dwyer said.

According to Dwyer, they made a total of 442 arrests over the four-week span which included the following charges and seizures:

718 charges 393 felony charges 325 misdemeanor charges 339 outstanding warrants

68 guns seized

73 cars seized

24 stolen cars recovered

2,000 traffic tickets issued

5,829 calls for service

Dwyer said of those arrested, many were from cities from across Michigan plus one person from Indiana and two from Ohio.

Ages span from ages 18 to 69 plus juveniles under 18.

"The Warren Police is committed to following up on and arresting those who commit crime in our city, no matter where the suspects live or where the investigation takes us, we'll use any and all resources necessary to arrest and prosecute anybody involved," Dwyer said.