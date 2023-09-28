Warren police who caught random stabbing spree suspect honored with valor award

A 30-year-old man who has been accused of the random murder of a woman in Roseville as she was filling up her tires at Belle Tire is still behind bars as the two officers credited with taking him down are honored by the city.

Shane Burns has a lengthy criminal history that stretches across the country and, earlier this spring, authorities said he went on a random stabbing spree, killing Cheryl Ryan-Parsley, 60, as she filled her tire with air in Roseville. About 13 minutes later, authorities said Burns stabbed another man in St. Clair Shores multiple times. Thankfully, he survived

Warren Police officers Kevin Defrain and Sage Wiggins knew they had to move when they spotted his car.

"The attacks in Roseville and St. Clair Shores were completely random It’s hard to say what he would have done," Wiggins said. "We were just alert for the vehicle throughout the day and it just happened to drive by us while on patrol,"

Defrain said the partners trusted each other and jumped into action when they saw him.

"When we came up to it, we knew what each other would do and we just acted the way we have on all part times that we’ve done this together," Defrain said.

The arrest was captured on both of their body cameras as Burn came into view.

"Initially when we located the car he was driving a little reckless weaving in and out of traffic. We observed him go down a side street and immediately start to turn around. and when he began to turn around, we kinda looked at each other and knew we had the element of surprise at which time we knew it was time to initiate a take down of him," Wiggins said.

While Burns was believed to be armed and dangerous, it wasn't until he was arrested that police knew the extent of what he was carrying – additional ammo and weapons.

"We knew, no matter what, we had to get this guy. Whether it was going to be a chase or a fight or a foot pursuit, we knew no matter what we had to get this guy. Once we found him, we knew it was on and any way that we could, we saw our opportunity that was safe for us, safe for the community, and safe for the suspect and we were able to take it," Defrain said.

Each officer was recognized with a valor award for putting themselves in harm's way to keep the community safe.