Warren spinal doctor accused of sexual assault with hidden video

A local doctor is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients at the Spinal Recovery Center in Warren.

"He's the one that should be ashamed and he's the one that needs to be held accountable," said attorney Azzam Elder.

Elder is alleging a doctor there is a sexual predator, and his client - a patient, set up a hidden camera to prove it.

"We're here today because she wants the world to know there's a sexual predator here who's acting like a doctor," Elder said.

Elder provided the video of his client, Jane Doe - a woman from Detroit between the ages of 35 and 45.

She was seeing Dr. John Pispidikis for a rib injury suffered in a car accident - but the video shows his hand touching her crotch and butt.

"You can see that what he's doing has nothing to do with her chief complaint," her attorney said.

Elder says his client had been a patient for about a year and a half, but the treatments became more and more assaulting. She confided in a friend - who encouraged her to get a hidden camera.

We want any witness, any employee, any other patient to come forward - contact the Warren Police Department and also contact our offices.

Attorney Azzam Elder.

Warren police say a police report was made and the prosecutor was notified - a detective is now investigating.

"We believe that the Warren Police Department as well as the prosecutor's office, will most likely bring charges against him," Elder said. "Because he has no business practicing medicine."

Elder says no medical assistant was present to keep this from happening. His client was examined against the door by Pispidikis to keep others from coming in.

FOX 2 reached out to the doctor for comment - but we have yet to hear back.

"It's just very offensive to other medical professionals who take that oath to only heal people," Elder said. "And this guy's preying on his own patients."

Photo still allegedly taken by a woman's video claiming to be sexually assaulted by Dr. John Pispidikis



