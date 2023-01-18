Warren woman ID'd as pedestrian hit, killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County

Police used fingerprints to identify a pedestrian hit and killed while walking on I-75 in Monroe County last week.

Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren was hit by an SUV just after 9:45 p.m. Jan. 11 near Mile Marker 8. Police were not able to identify her until the Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory analyzed her fingerprints.

Police said it isn't clear why Quarterman was in Monroe County because she did not have any known acquaintances in the area, and they don't know why she was walking on the freeway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.