Warren woman who sexually abused infant, created child porn gets 20 years in prison

A Warren woman is headed to prison for sexually abusing an infant to create child porn videos.

Amber Nicole Dunbar, 27, was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say Dunbar filmed herself sexually abusing the baby as well as a 5-year-old and then sent the videos to a man in Tennessee. That man is accused of receiving child porn from numerous women.

According to court filings, investigators learned that Dunbar was creating and distributing child porn involving a young victim she knew in December 2022. She admitted to the crime on Dec. 7, 2022, and said she shared three videos she made on messaging app Kik.

Two days later, her husband Ryan Dunbar allegedly contacted police and told them "there was ‘stuff’ he should have told the FBI agents" when they searched the couple's home, but he had been overwhelmed.

He told investigators that Amber took nude photos of a young girl and sent them to him. He also allegedly told investigators that the couple discussed what they wanted to do to the child.

However, he allegedly "claimed that he did not have a sexual interest in children and only engaged in these conversations to go along with Amber Dunbar."

Ryan Dunbar was charged with receipt of child porn. His case is still moving through the court system.