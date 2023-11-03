Expand / Collapse search

Warren woman who sexually abused infant, created child porn gets 20 years in prison

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Warren woman filmed sexual videos with infant, according to feds

During an exam of an individual's phone, federal authorities uncovered three separate videos of the 26-year-old woman engaging in sexual activity with a female infant.

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren woman is headed to prison for sexually abusing an infant to create child porn videos.

Amber Nicole Dunbar, 27, was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities say Dunbar filmed herself sexually abusing the baby as well as a 5-year-old and then sent the videos to a man in Tennessee. That man is accused of receiving child porn from numerous women. 

Related

Warren woman filmed sexual videos with infant, feds say
article

Warren woman filmed sexual videos with infant, feds say

The FBI identified the woman after chat conversations found in a separate child pornography investigation uncovered multiple videos that she had filmed.

According to court filings, investigators learned that Dunbar was creating and distributing child porn involving a young victim she knew in December 2022. She admitted to the crime on Dec. 7, 2022, and said she shared three videos she made on messaging app Kik.

Two days later, her husband Ryan Dunbar allegedly contacted police and told them "there was ‘stuff’ he should have told the FBI agents" when they searched the couple's home, but he had been overwhelmed.

Related

Man facing child porn charges claims he wasn't interested in children, was going along with wife
article

Man facing child porn charges claims he wasn't interested in children, was going along with wife

A Warren man is now facing child porn charges, months after his wife was caught creating videos of child porn.

He told investigators that Amber took nude photos of a young girl and sent them to him. He also allegedly told investigators that the couple discussed what they wanted to do to the child.

However, he allegedly "claimed that he did not have a sexual interest in children and only engaged in these conversations to go along with Amber Dunbar."

Ryan Dunbar was charged with receipt of child porn. His case is still moving through the court system.