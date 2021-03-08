Washtenaw County announces new mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Chelsea

Washtenaw County is adding a second mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

The new vaccination site at Pierce Lake Elementary School opens Tuesday. The location is not currently used as a school building.

Officials said the new location will allow 324 vaccinations to be given per day, with more days added as supplies allow.

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea hospital has been providing vaccines to western Washtenaw County residents and will continue to do so in the short term. Eventually, the hospital will transition to fully to support the Pierce Lake Elementary site as it ramps up, officials said.

"We continue to use all of our resources to make sure we give available vaccine as quickly as possible," says Jimena Loveluck, health officer with the Washtenaw County Health Department. "We remain grateful for the support of our partners and the patience of our community members. Our vaccine supplies are increasing, and we look forward to vaccinating everyone who is ready to be vaccinated as soon as possible."

Pierce Lake Elementary School is located at 275 N. Freer Road in Chelsea. and is not currently in use as a school building. Individuals eligible for vaccination can request an appointment online or by calling the Health Department at 734-544-6700 or contacting 211.