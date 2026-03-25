Washtenaw County reports 7th measles case; exposure location

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The Brief A seventh measles case has been confirmed in Washtenaw County. It involves an unvaccinated child who had contact with the first case. The exposure location was Trinity Health Ann Arbor from 1:45 to 7:28 p.m. on March 21.



A seventh case of measles in a Washtenaw County unvaccinated child has been confirmed by the health department on Wednesday.

The backstory:

The most recent case was a close contact of the first case reported on March 11, and may have exposed others at a local health care facility.

"Additionally, the suspect case announced on March 21 is now a confirmed case. This means the public exposure locations for March 17 (Washtenaw Community College and Kroger on Whittaker Rd) are confirmed as possible measles exposure locations," said the Washtenaw County Health Department in a statement.

High-risk individuals exposed to this case have until Friday March 27 to seek preventative medication.

Anyone unvaccinated pose the threat of catching the measles and spreading it rapidly, officials say.

Anyone exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days.

"We urge everyone who might have been exposed to follow public health guidance to protect others," said Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, medical director with Washtenaw County Health Department. "We advise anyone unvaccinated or not already immune to stay away from others for a full 21 days after a measles exposure."

If you may have been exposed to measles within the last 21 days, call ahead before seeking medical care and tell them you may have measles.

This allows health care providers to take action to protect others from potential exposure.

The measles virus can live for up to two hours in the air, and individuals who were present at the following location during the listed date and time may have been exposed:

Sat, March 21

Trinity Health Ann Arbor from 1:45 to 7:28 p.m.

Emergency room treatment areas (this does not include the waiting area) at 5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197.

What to do if you were exposed

Anyone at the above location should monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 21 days after the exposure. If symptoms appear, do not seek medical treatment in person without calling the doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency room first.

People with two, appropriately spaced doses of measles vaccine (MMR) are considered immune. Additionally, adults born before 1957 or those who have evidence of prior measles illness are considered immune. People who are immune who may have been exposed only need to monitor for symptoms after an exposure.

WCHD recommends that people who are not immune stay home and avoid all public settings through 4/11 for this exposure. This precaution is necessary because people who are not immune could develop measles during the 7-21 day incubation period and may be contagious before symptoms appear.

Additionally, for those who are not already immune to measles, medication (IG) may be given after exposure to high-risk individuals to prevent measles (post-exposure prophylaxis). Those at high-risk include infants under one year old and pregnant or immunocompromised individuals.

Immune globulin (IG) can be given up to six days after exposure. High-risk individuals exposed on 3/21 can get IG through Friday, 3/27. Contact your health care provider for IG.

The Health Department is working with Trinity Health to contact anyone potentially exposed who is not already considered immune.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air.

Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy that usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please visit our website for updates, including the complete list of public exposure locations, resources, and additional information about measles and MMR vaccination: https://bit.ly/mea26.



Visit washtenaw.org/health or call 734-544-6700. The Health Department also provides frequent social media updates and sends regular email updates; sign up at bit.ly/WCHD555.