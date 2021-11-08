Washtenaw County woman was “scared, freaked out, and sick” after winning $1M in scratch-off

article

A Washtenaw County woman said when she scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket, she was admittedly "scared, freaked out, and sick" after winning the massive prize.

The anonymous woman said she bought her $10 Ca$h Game ticket at a 7-Eleven on Ecorse Road in Romulus with winnings from another Ca$h Game ticket.

"I have a few stores I like to buy tickets at, and the 7-Eleven is one of them," said the 50-year-old player. "I have been playing the Cash Game because I’ve been getting quite a few winners. I won $30 and decided to buy three more tickets. I didn’t win on two of them but hit $1 million on this one!"

When the woman started to scratch off, she realized she was about to win. But with the million-dollar prize revealed, she couldn't believe it.

"As soon as I saw the star symbol and the ‘1MIL’ prize, I felt freaked out, scared, and sick instantly. It was such an overwhelming feeling to win!"

After scratching off the winner, she had to go to Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize. She said she plans to buy a brand new car for the first time in her life, share with family, and then save what's left.

The woman claimed a one-time lump sum of roughly $634,000 rather than annuity payments.

"This is an incredible blessing. I’ve had some health issues, and things have been tough, but this means I won’t feel any more financial burdens for a long time," said the player.

