WATCH: Detroit Auto Show president takes hoverbike for a flight around City Airport

Drones that hold people? Hoverbikes come to Detroit Auto Show

Cars aren't the only thing on display at the Detroit Auto Show -- watch the show president Thad Szott take a ride in the sky on a hoverbike.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Auto Show is all about showcasing what's next. At this year's show, that means flying vehicles.

Show president Thad Szott hopped on a XTurismo hoverbike at Coleman A. Young International Airport.

"Very smooth, very comfortable, soft landing" he said. 

The XTurismo is essentially a drone that carries humans. It is controlled not by the rider but by a person with a remote control. 

It can stay airborne for about an hour and reach speeds of 60 mph.