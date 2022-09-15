WATCH: Detroit Auto Show president takes hoverbike for a flight around City Airport

The Detroit Auto Show is all about showcasing what's next. At this year's show, that means flying vehicles.

Show president Thad Szott hopped on a XTurismo hoverbike at Coleman A. Young International Airport.

"Very smooth, very comfortable, soft landing" he said.

The XTurismo is essentially a drone that carries humans. It is controlled not by the rider but by a person with a remote control.

It can stay airborne for about an hour and reach speeds of 60 mph.