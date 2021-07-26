Watch Live: Detroit Police Chief James White to update shooting of 7, murder of teen

Interim Detroit Police Chief James White announced he will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Monday to give an update on two different shootings, including the shooting of seven at a candlelight vigil and the murder of an 18-year-old college student.

White called the 3:30 press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters to give an update on two different shootings that have happened over the past few days.

White said he would have an update for one shooting late Sunday night near Asbury Park and W McNichols when a man opened fire into a crowd gathered at a candlelight vigil. Police said earlier in the day that they were looking for two vehicles: a lime green Camaro and a black Chevy Tahoe.

Law enforcement says the suspect shooter was in the Camaro that witnesses say opened fire on the gathering. The Tahoe's relationship to the scene is unclear at this time, but police say it was seen speeding away from the area at the time of the shooting.

The people had gathered at the intersection Sunday night to honor the victim in a crash that was killed Friday night. Sean Edwards, 36, was killed when he lost control of his dirt bike.

The other shooting White will discuss is the murder of 18-year-old Tikiya Allen. The teen was on her bike near Pingree and Linwood Wednesday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire.

White said they're searching for three or four suspects and also released surveillance video of a distinct Ford Taurus that is linked to the shooting. According to the police, the car had a custom paint job and unique rims.

